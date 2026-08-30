Truck Rams Another Vehicle on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Padgha; Video Goes Viral |

Bhiwandi: A horrifying collision between two trucks near the Padgha Power House on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi was captured on a mobile phone by a passenger travelling in a car, with the dramatic video of the crash subsequently going viral on social media.

According to preliminary information, a speeding truck rammed into the rear of another container truck travelling ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the rear portion of the container truck was badly damaged, while the cabin of the truck that rammed into it was completely mangled.

The driver of the speeding truck was trapped inside the crushed cabin and suffered serious injuries. Local residents and passing motorists rushed to the spot and managed to rescue him before shifting him to a hospital in Kalyan for treatment.

The collision also involved three two-wheelers travelling on the highway. Their riders reportedly sustained injuries, while the motorcycles suffered extensive damage.

The viral video, recorded by a passenger travelling in a nearby car, reportedly captures the speeding truck crashing into the vehicle ahead. The footage highlights the intensity of the collision and the extensive damage caused to both heavy vehicles.

Police rushed to the accident site and regulated traffic after the crash, while the damaged vehicles were cleared from the busy Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The Padgha stretch has witnessed several accidents, with commuters often raising concerns over speeding and reckless driving by heavy vehicles. Police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the latest accident.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured persons and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.

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