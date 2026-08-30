Bhiwandi: Mother, One-Year-Old Son Killed After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Bike In Mumbra; Husband, Elder Son Injured |

Bhiwandi: A woman and her one-year-old son were killed, while her husband and five-year-old son sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Retibunder in Mumbra on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sania Raeen wife of Bhiwandi resident Sajid Raeen, and their one-year-old son Shahzaib. Sajid and the couple’s five-year-old son, Shehzad, were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

According to information available Sajid, a resident of Madina Complex in Mahada Colony, Bhiwandi lives with his family on the seventh floor of the building and earns his livelihood by selling tomatoes.

The family had travelled to Sania’s parental home at Rashid Compound in Mumbra ahead of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. On Saturday, Sajid was returning to Bhiwandi with his wife and two children on a Suzuki Avenis 125 motorcycle.

Police said that when the family reached the Retibunder area, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind with considerable force. The impact caused Sajid to lose control of the vehicle, following which all four occupants fell onto the road.

Sania and her one-year-old son Shahzaib sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead. Sajid and his elder son Shehzad suffered serious injuries and were rushed for treatment.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle allegedly fled from the spot immediately after the accident.

After receiving information about the incident, the Mumbra police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The bodies were subsequently sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and trace its driver.

The tragic deaths of Sania and her infant son have sent shockwaves through Mahada Colony in Bhiwandi. Family members and local residents were left devastated by the incident while Sajid and his injured five-year-old son continue to undergo treatment.

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