Mumbai: 2 Leopards Spotted In Bhandup Complex Forest Area; Video Surfaces Online |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on the internet shows two leopards reportedly spotted in the Bhandup Complex Forest area of Mumbai, triggering concern among locals and commuters in the vicinity.

Leopards reportedly spotted in Bhandup

According to the reports the purported video claims that it was recorded from a distance to spread awareness about the sighting. The visuals show what appear to be two leopards sitting on a large alleged pipeline, while the person recording the video can be seen maintaining a considerable distance from the animals.

The video also urges people to exercise caution if they spot a leopard or any other wild animal. People are advised not to approach, chase, follow, crowd or attempt to photograph or record the animal from close range.

People urged to maintain distance

It further advises people against sharing the animal’s exact location, route or real-time sightings, as doing so could put both people and the animal at risk. Anyone who spots a wild animal is advised to maintain a safe distance and immediately alert the Forest Department or other concerned authorities.

The video has garnered attention online, with several users raising concerns over the safety of people travelling through the area and urging others to remain vigilant.

Earlier leopard sighting in Powai

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a leopard was spotted inside the IIT-Bombay campus in Mumbai’s Powai area in June this year. The sighting triggered concern among residents after CCTV footage captured the wild animal attacking a community dog.

A Leopard Entered IIT Bombay Campus at Staff Hostel and Viciously Attacked a Dog Caught on CCTV Camera😳 pic.twitter.com/bsfcUvBTXS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 19, 2026

The footage showed the leopard stealthily stalking the dog before suddenly attacking it and dragging it towards nearby bushes.

Fortunately, no students, faculty members or staff were injured in the incident. Campus authorities subsequently heightened vigilance and began closely monitoring the area.

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