Leopard Spotted Inside IIT-Bombay Campus; CCTV Captures Attack On Dog In Mumbai's Powai |

Mumbai: A leopard sighting inside the IIT-Bombay campus in Mumbai’s Powai area has triggered concern among residents after CCTV footage captured the wild animal attacking a community dog during the early hours of Friday.

According to reports citing information shared by campus residents, the adult leopard entered the staff hostel area inside the IIT-Bombay campus at around 2:30 am.

A Leopard Entered IIT Bombay Campus at Staff Hostel and Viciously Attacked a Dog Caught on CCTV Camera😳 pic.twitter.com/bsfcUvBTXS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 19, 2026

The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the leopard stealthily stalking the dog before suddenly attacking it and dragging it away towards nearby bushes.

Fortunately, no students, faculty members or staff were injured in the incident. Campus authorities have reportedly heightened vigilance following the sighting and are closely monitoring the situation.

Residents said the leopard appeared briefly before disappearing into the vegetation after carrying away the dog. The incident occurred at a time when most people were indoors, preventing what could have potentially turned into a more dangerous situation.

Why Are Leopard Sightings Frequent In Powai?

Wildlife experts say leopard sightings in and around Powai are not unusual due to the area’s proximity to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, one of the few national parks located within a major metropolitan city.

Leopards are known to frequently move through nearby residential and institutional areas during nighttime in search of food. Experts point out that stray and community dogs often attract leopards into urban settlements as they become easy prey when natural food sources are limited.

The IIT-Bombay incident is part of a broader pattern of increasing leopard sightings across Maharashtra in recent months. Similar sightings have been reported from residential societies in Mumbai and industrial pockets in neighbouring Thane district.

Earlier this year, a leopard rescue operation in Kolhapur had also drawn widespread attention after the animal allegedly attacked police personnel attempting to corner it. Dramatic visuals from the operation showed officers running for safety after the leopard turned aggressive.

The growing frequency of human-leopard encounters has raised concerns among authorities and wildlife officials across the state. In several regions of western Maharashtra, repeated leopard attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths, prompting discussions on stronger wildlife management strategies.

Officials are also exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced surveillance systems to monitor leopard movement and issue early alerts to residents in vulnerable areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/