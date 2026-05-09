Leopard Spotted Inside Goregaon’s Raheja Heights For Third Time; Raises Safety Concerns - WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Fear continues to grip residents of Raheja Heights in Goregaon East’s Dindoshi area after a leopard was once again spotted entering the housing complex in the early hours of May 8 between 2 am and 2.15 am.

According to a post shared by Dahisarkarofficial, the leopard was spotted in the parking lot of the residential complex at around 2 am. Visuals from the CCTV footage showed the animal calmly walking around the premises while scanning the area before moving further inside the compound.

This is the third leopard sighting reported inside the society premises, raising growing concerns among residents over repeated wildlife movement near residential zones and the safety of people venturing outdoors during late-night hours.

Exactly a month earlier, on the night of April 7, a leopard was spotted entering the premises. CCTV footage of that incident was shared by NewsMinute on X. The wild animal was reportedly spotted roaming near the D Wing of the society around midnight. Before this, the leopard was spotted on March 17, where it also killed a dog.

Raheja Heights is a gated residential complex comprising multiple high-rise towers along with large landscaped gardens. The society is located close to hilly and forested terrain, from where the leopard is suspected to have entered the premises.

Forest Department Conducts Leopard Safety Drive After Rising Sightings

Earlier this year, amid frequent leopard sightings in the vicinity, the Forest Department had conducted an awareness session for residents to reduce panic and educate citizens on precautionary measures.

During the awareness session, forest officer Hemant Phanse guided residents on precautions to avoid leopard attacks and explained the dos and don’ts in case of an encounter with the wild animal. Nikhil Bangar elaborated on leopard behaviour and psychology, helping residents better understand the animal’s movement patterns. Niket Shinde also briefed attendees on measures already implemented in the area, including the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor leopard movement.

Residents were additionally advised to maintain cleanliness in and around residential premises, improve lighting in vulnerable spots, and increase the height of protective fencing to minimise the chances of leopard entry into housing complexes.

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