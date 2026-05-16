Leopard Spotted Outside Residential Area In Mira-Bhayandar; Authorities Launch Search - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A leopard was spotted roaming in Rai Goan area of Bhayandar West on Friday, May 15, reportedly in search of food, triggering concern among local residents and prompting authorities to launch a search operation in the area.

According to a video shared by a local social media page, ‘gemofmbmc’, the leopard was spotted at around 5 pm near Shivam Garden in Bhayandar West. The video was reportedly captured by a female resident from the balcony of the residential building. Visuals showed the leopard calmly walking through an open ground located behind the building premises alongside a gutter before disappearing from the area.

Following the sighting, forest officials and local authorities initiated a search operation in and around the locality to trace the animal and ensure the safety of residents. Efforts were reportedly undertaken to guide the leopard safely back towards forested areas without causing harm to the animal or people in the vicinity.

Residents in the area have been advised to remain alert, avoid venturing into isolated or poorly lit areas alone and immediately inform forest officials or local authorities if the leopard is spotted again. Authorities have also urged citizens not to panic or attempt to approach the animal if seen.

The incident comes exactly a week after another leopard sighting was reported in Goregaon East’s Dindoshi area. On May 8, a leopard was once again spotted entering Raheja Heights residential complex during the early hours between 2 am and 2.15 am.

According to a post shared by ‘Dahisarkarofficial’, the leopard was seen inside the parking lot of the housing complex at around 2 am. CCTV visuals from the society showed the animal calmly moving around the premises while scanning the surroundings before proceeding further inside the compound.

The latest sighting had raised concerns among residents as it marked the third leopard movement reported inside the society premises. Repeated wildlife sightings near residential zones have intensified concerns regarding human-wildlife conflict and the safety of residents, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours when such animal movement is increasingly being reported.

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