Mumbai Water Stock Update: 7 Lakes Reach 95.95%; Reservoirs Remain Nearly Full |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city rose to 95.95 per cent as of 6 am on Sunday, August 30, according to data from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department. The stock stood at 95.95 per cent on Saturday.

The seven lakes collectively hold 13,88,423 million litres (ML) of useful water against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The current water stock is slightly lower than the corresponding level last year.

Reservoir levels remain high

Among the individual reservoirs, Modak Sagar remained almost full at 99.99 per cent, while Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent. Tansa recorded 98.33 per cent useful storage, Middle Vaitarna 98.08 per cent, Bhatsa 95.91 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 89.76 per cent and Tulsi 97.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the data, the lakes also received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 5 mm, Modak Sagar 13 mm, Tansa 2 mm, Middle Vaitarna 3 mm, Bhatsa 2 mm and Tulsi 6 mm. While Vehar recorded no rainfall.

Monsoon brings water relief

Owing to the monsoons, which are helping the reservoirs to maintain a comfortable water position, the increase in the substantial stock has given much-needed relief from the water scarcity to several people across the city in the past few weeks.

Several reservoirs had started overflowing earlier this monsoon. According to the report, Vehar began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.