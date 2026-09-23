Five Women Robbed Of Gold Ornaments During Ganeshotsav In Pune | AI-generated

Pune: Five women were allegedly robbed of gold ornaments while visiting Ganeshotsav decorations and pandals in central Pune, with the incidents reported from crowded areas near Shaniwar Wada, the Babu Genu Mandal and the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal.

According to police, two women lost ornaments while shopping at temporary stalls set up along Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road near Shaniwar Wada.

A 27-year-old woman from Kothrud approached the Faraskhana police and reported that her gold ornaments worth around Rs38,000 were stolen while she was shopping amid the crowd on September 20. Another woman also reported losing her ornaments in the same area.

In another incident, a 38-year-old woman from Khadki lost a gold mangalsutra worth Rs30,000 while she had come to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal for darshan. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on September 18 on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road. She later approached the Faraskhana police and lodged a complaint.

A 33-year-old woman from Bopkhel was also allegedly targeted at the Babu Genu Tarun Mandal's festival pandal. A suspect allegedly stole her old gold mangalsutra weighing around 3.75 grams. The incident took place around 7 pm on September 18.

In another case, a 26-year-old woman originally from Nanded lost a gold mangalsutra worth around Rs30,000. According to her complaint, the suspect took advantage of the crowd and deliberately cut and stole the mangalsutra.

Police have registered cases based on the complaints and are investigating the incidents. With thousands of devotees visiting major Ganpati pandals and festival attractions, police have stepped up surveillance in crowded areas to prevent thefts and other offences.