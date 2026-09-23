Pune Metro Line 3 Launch Uncertain Again As PMO Date Awaited, MCC Adds To Delay | PMRDA

Pune: The launch of Pune Metro Line 3 has become uncertain again, with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) still awaiting an inauguration date from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) now in force for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

PMRDA had been preparing to start passenger services on 17 of the 23 stations of the 23.2-km elevated corridor between Maan-Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. The authority was expecting a launch towards the end of September.

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However, the election code came into force after the Election Commission of India announced the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on September 22. PMRDA is now seeking guidance from the Pune District Collector's office on whether an inauguration ceremony can be held during the MCC period.

A PMRDA official told The Free Press Journal that the authority has not received an inauguration date from the PMO.

“We have not yet received an inauguration date from the Prime Minister’s Office. Additionally, the Model Code of Conduct has now come into force. Therefore, we will seek guidance from the Collector's Office regarding whether an inauguration ceremony can be held during this period, and further action will be taken as per the directions of the election officials,” the official said.

17 stations planned for first phase

PMRDA has expanded its initial launch plan from 12 to 17 stations. The first 12 stations had received provisional clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) in July. The clearance covers the roughly 13-km stretch between Maan and R K Laxman Museum.

PMRDA later sought safety clearance for five more stations. These are around NCL, Sakalnagar, SPPU, Agricultural College and District Court. The inspection of these additional stations has been completed, but the final safety reports are still awaited.

If the required clearance is received, passenger services can begin at 17 stations in the first phase. The remaining six stations will not be part of the initial service. These are Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Reserve Bank of India and Shivajinagar.

This means the initial launch will not provide a direct metro service across the entire Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor.

Six stations to remain closed initially

The complete Line 3 corridor has 23 stations. However, construction and statutory clearances are not complete for six stations towards Shivajinagar. PMRDA plans to operate trains past these incomplete stations so that the cleared sections can be opened earlier. The addition of the five stations to the initial operational plan would allow the Metro to reach further towards central Pune.

The District Court station is particularly important as it would bring Line 3 closer to the existing Maha Metro network and improve interchange options for passengers travelling towards other parts of the city.

Launch has faced repeated delays

The latest uncertainty comes after a series of delays to the project launch. The CMRS clearance for the first 12 stations was granted on July 23. Even after the safety clearance, the Metro could not begin passenger services because an inauguration date had not been finalised.

PMRDA had been in touch with the state government and the PMO regarding the launch. By September, the authority was preparing for a possible inauguration towards the end of the month.

The plan was later expanded to include 17 stations, subject to the necessary safety clearances. The announcement of the Legislative Council elections on September 22 has now added another hurdle. The MCC does not mean that the Metro construction has stopped. The immediate issue is whether the formal inauguration can be held while the election code remains in force.

Line 3 aims to connect Hinjewadi IT hub with Pune

Metro Line 3 is a 23.2-km elevated corridor connecting Maan-Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar. The project is being developed by PMRDA under a public-private partnership model. It is expected to provide an alternative to the heavily congested road route between Hinjewadi and central Pune.

Hinjewadi is one of Pune's biggest IT and employment hubs, with a large number of employees travelling daily between the IT parks and the city. The line will also provide interchange connectivity with Pune's existing Metro network.

For commuters, however, the immediate question remains when passenger services will actually begin. With the PMO yet to confirm an inauguration date, five stations awaiting final safety clearance and the MCC period underway, the launch timeline remains uncertain.