355 Lives Lost In 2.5 Years: 4 Pimpri-Chinchwad Highways Remain Major Accident Hotspots | AI-generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: At least 355 people have lost their lives in road accidents on four major highways passing through Pimpri-Chinchwad in about two-and-a-half years, according to traffic police data. Another 492 people were seriously injured during the period. The four accident-prone routes are the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, Pune-Nashik Highway and Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Highway.

The figures cover 2024, 2025 and the first six months of 2026. A total of 142 deaths were reported in 2024, 147 in 2025 and 66 between January and June 2026. The Pune-Nashik Highway recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 126 deaths during the period. The Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur route recorded 82 deaths, while 94 people died on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway and 53 on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway. The 66 deaths recorded in just the first six months of 2026 translate to an average of about 11 deaths every month across the four routes.

Pune-Nashik Highway records highest fatalities

The Pune-Nashik Highway has emerged as the deadliest of the four routes. It recorded 51 deaths in 2024, 53 in 2025 and 22 between January and June 2026. The three-year total stands at 126 deaths. The Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway recorded 41 deaths in 2024, 40 in 2025 and 13 in the first half of 2026. This takes its total to 94.

The Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur route recorded 33 deaths in 2024, 29 in 2025 and 20 until June 2026. The total stands at 82. The Old Pune-Mumbai Highway recorded 17 deaths in 2024, 25 in 2025 and 11 in the first six months of 2026. A total of 53 people have died on the route during the period. The data shows that fatalities have continued across all four corridors even as enforcement against traffic violations has increased.

Industrial traffic adds to road safety challenge

The four highways pass through or connect major industrial and employment hubs around Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Chakan, Talegaon, Bhosari and Hinjawadi. The movement of heavy commercial vehicles overlaps with daily commuter traffic on several stretches. Trucks and other heavy vehicles are particularly prominent around the industrial belts.

Traffic police have identified speeding, unsafe lane changes and improper overtaking among the factors that increase accident risks on the highways. Two-wheeler riders are also vulnerable, particularly when they travel between heavy vehicles or make sudden lane changes.

Night-time driving, fatigue and drunk driving can further increase the risk of serious crashes. Riding without helmets is another major concern for two-wheeler users. During the monsoon, slippery roads, waterlogging and poor visibility can make conditions more difficult for motorists.

However, the available data does not establish that every one of these factors was responsible for the 355 deaths. A detailed accident-wise breakdown would be needed to establish the contribution of each factor.

Enforcement alone may not be enough

Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police have been taking action against speeding, drunk driving and other traffic violations. DCP Traffic Vikrant Deshmukh has stressed the need for drivers to maintain speed limits and follow lane discipline and other traffic rules.

“Strict enforcement of speed limits on highways, crackdowns on drunk drivers, and periodic audits of black spots are actively underway,” Deshmukh said. He also urged motorists to control their speed, maintain lane discipline and follow traffic rules.

The continuing fatalities, however, point to the need for measures beyond enforcement.

Road-safety experts and authorities have repeatedly stressed the importance of identifying and correcting accident-prone locations. Measures such as proper street lighting, clear directional signs, visible lane markings and scientifically designed speed-control systems can help reduce risks.

Traffic management can also be planned around the movement of industrial and commercial vehicles and peak commuter hours.

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Four corridors need closer black-spot checks

The issue also raises questions about whether existing black-spot interventions are reaching the most dangerous stretches of these highways. A Highway State Patrol survey had earlier identified a reduction in reported accident-prone black spots in the Pune division. The number was brought down from 170 to 84 after interventions such as road improvements, signage, lighting and increased patrolling.

The continued fatalities on the four Pimpri-Chinchwad corridors make it important to identify whether the locations of recent fatal crashes overlap with existing black spots. It also raises questions over which agencies are responsible for fixing deficiencies on each stretch. Different portions of these roads fall under agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India, the Public Works Department and local civic authorities.

The highway figures come against a broader road-safety picture in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The city recorded 908 road accidents between January and August 2026, compared with 855 during the corresponding period in 2025. This was a rise of about 6%. However, fatal accidents and deaths declined during the same period. Fatal accidents fell from 247 to 238, while deaths declined from 268 to 247.

For the full year, Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 1,203 accidents and 374 deaths in 2024. The numbers increased to 1,286 accidents and 399 deaths in 2025. The contrast suggests that the rise in overall accidents does not necessarily translate into a similar rise in fatalities. The concentration of deaths on specific highways therefore remains a separate road-safety concern.

With 355 lives lost on the four major corridors in about two-and-a-half years, the focus is now on whether better road design, traffic management, enforcement and safer driving practices can reduce the continuing toll.