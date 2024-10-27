 Pune: FDA Issues Warning as It Seizes Stock Worth ₹1 Crore: ₹78 Lakh Worth of Toothpaste from Wadki, ₹22 Lakh Worth of Cosmetics from Dhayri
The FDA, after receiving information, visited a godown on October 24 of a renowned multinational consumer goods company in Wadki on Pune-Saswad Road and discovered an anti-inflammatory claim on the toothpaste. The claim of a substance that reduces inflammation is a contravention of the DMR Act, and the stock was seized.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has seized stock worth ₹1 crore for alleged violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, on Saturday.

Toothpaste worth ₹78 lakh has been seized from Wadki, and cosmetic samples worth ₹22 lakh have been seized from Dhayri for violation of objectionable claims.

Another raid was conducted by the FDA at a distributor firm in Dhayri. During the inspection, the labels of three cosmetic items—facewash, liquid soap, and face scrub of ‘Ye Mera India-Ghar Soaps’—were found misleading and suspicious. Following this, a stock of ₹22 lakh was seized.

FDA warns consumers

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune division, said, "On receiving the information, we visited the site and during the inspection found that there are misleading claims on Dabar toothpaste material and in the other case they were manufacturing cosmetics without holding licenses. The customers should check goods before purchasing any products."

