Pune: Father, Son Found Dead In Narhe Home | Representational Image

A father and son were discovered deceased in Pune's Narhe, police confirmed on Thursday. The deceased individuals have been identified as Arun Paigude (64) and his son Omkar Paigude (32), who resided in a flat near Vision English Medium School in Narhe, situated in the Sinhagad Road area.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar, Arun Paigude, a retired railway employee, and his son Omkar were the sole occupants of the residence. Omkar's mental health had significantly declined following a major accident two years ago, which led to him exhibiting unusual behaviour and confining himself to the house.

Kumbhar added that the father-son duo struggled with alcohol addiction, engaging in daily consumption. On Wednesday night, the society's security guard raised an alarm while collecting garbage from the residence as there was no response from inside. Upon pushing the door, the guard discovered both father and son lying inside and promptly alerted the Sinhagad Road Police.

Postmortem examinations were conducted at Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday, following which the bodies were handed over to relatives for cremation.