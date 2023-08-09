Pune: Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Traffic Constable Near Chakan |

A tragic accident unfolded earlier on Wednesday near Manik Chowk in Chakan, Pune, claiming the life of a traffic constable. The victim, identified as Yogesh Ganpat Dhawale, a 40-year-old traffic constable attached to the Chakan Traffic division, met with the unfortunate incident while on duty.



The incident occurred at approximately 10 am when Constable Dhawale was returning to the office after his morning duty. According to preliminary reports from the authorities, he was stationed at Manik Chauk in Chakan since 8 am that day. The purpose of his return to the office was to administer the 'Panch Pran Shapath' as part of the nationwide 'Meri Mati Meri Desh' program, an initiative by the central government.



Tragedy struck when Constable Dhawale's motorcycle was hit by a large truck near a petrol pump. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving Dhawale with critical injuries. Passersby rushed to his aid and promptly contacted emergency services. Dhawale was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Constable Dhawale succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

