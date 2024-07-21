 Pune: Emotional Tribute by Dr. Shripal Sabnis Highlights Urmila Vishwanath Karad’s Impact at Book Launch Event
He was speaking as the chief guest at the publication of three books including Krutadnya Mi Krutarth Mi, Kirtanapushpa, and Sameer written by Dr Urmila Vishwanath Karad.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Dr Shripal Sabnis, former president of the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, shared emotional reflections on the role of mothers, highlighting their profound impact on children's character and humanity.

The event, organised by Shabdai Publications, was attended by prominent figures including poet and writer Prof Indrajit Bhalerao, former Chairman of the Maharashtra Statutory Development Corporation Ulhas Pawar, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Rahul Karad, Mangesh Karad and several other distinguished guests.

Dr Sabnis lauded Urmila Vishwanath Karad and said, "A writer rich in literature, Urmila Vishwanath Karad's contribution and dedication have made MIT stand tall. Her prudence and values have not only impacted entire families but also contributed to world peace."

