The Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research's Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MAEER'S MIT College) in 2018 unveiled one of the world's largest domes, a monumental achievement in architecture and engineering. The dome, with its vast dimensions of 160-foot diameter and towering height of 263 feet, quickly garnered global attention for its grandeur and innovation.

However, beyond the dome's architectural marvel, a significant development was set in motion—the creation and installation of a statue that would honour the visionary behind this extraordinary structure, Dr. Vishwanath Karad, the founder of MAEER'S MIT College. The statue will be unveiled on September 5 by 3 foreign universities. Distinguished individuals such as D. Todd Christofferson, King Hussain, David Huntsman, Ronald C. Gunnell, Dr. Ashok Joshi, and Dr. Brian Grimm will be in attendance to honor this occasion.

The statue project took on a special significance, as it aimed to encapsulate the essence of Dr. Karad's lifelong commitment to the integration of science and spirituality within the education system. Dr. Karad's dedication to the greater good, his selflessness, and his unwavering commitment to public welfare were to be symbolized through this statue.

The statue portrays Dr Vishwanath Karad holding the Bhagavad Gita, a representation of his profound connection to noble ideals and his tireless pursuit of a harmonious fusion between scientific knowledge and spiritual wisdom.

Positioned on the highest step of the Dome, the statue stands alongside those of 54 other eminent personalities, including philosophers, scientists, freedom fighters, and saints, adding to the Dome's aura of inspiration and reflection.

Karad shares his journey

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dr Karad shared a touching reunion with his classmate, Ashok Joshi, after a remarkable 45-year gap. Their meeting in Chicago during a council event reignited their friendship. This unexpected encounter eventually led Vishwanath Karad to participate in an overseas Parliament Council organized by Ashok Joshi 15 years ago, leaving an enduring impact.

During his travels, Vishwanath Karad crossed paths with a man named King Hussain. Their meeting revealed unique university traditions, notably the absence of coffee and nicotine, contrary to King Hussain's expectations in a Christian country. This encounter forged a strong bond, leading to King Hussain's visit to India.

Witnessing the Dome had a profound impact on King Hussain, leading to a significant transformation in his perspective and thoughts. Overwhelmed by this change, he tearfully expressed his feelings to Dr Karad.

Vishwanath Karad, with humility, acknowledged that he was not the sole creator of the Dome. Instead, it was a collaborative effort, free from architects, designers, planners, builders, or cranes. Three universities united to honor the visionary behind the Dome by installing his statue.

He expressed his humility in being recognized alongside other eminent figures whose statues adorned the Dome. Vishwanath Karad considered the Dome's construction a marvel beyond imagination, and his statue was destined for the highest step, gazing toward this awe-inspiring achievement.

