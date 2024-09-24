 Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Urges Students To Contribute To Nation Building At SIMMC Convocation
The graduates were awarded their medals and certificates for outstanding academic performance

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
The convocation ceremony of Suryadatta Institute of Management & Mass Communication (SIMMC-PGDM), a flagship institute of SGI, for the graduating students of the PGDM programme was conducted at Suryadatta Group of Institutes’ Bavdhan campus. Professor Dr Sanjay B Chordiya (Founder President and Chairman, Suryadatta Education Foundation), Snehal Navalakha (Associate Vice President, Suryadatta Education Foundation), Prashant Pitaliya (Director OD and CSR), Dr Sunil Dhangar, Dr Sunetra Gaitonde, and Prof Harshad Bhadange were present.

During his speech, Chordiya emphasised the need to establish a unique professional identity and a set of values and beliefs that will allow students to continue their quest for lifelong learning and distinguish themselves in their chosen paths. He further urged the students to contribute to India's Vision 2047 by sharing the knowledge gained at Suryadatta. He expressed confidence that Suryans would always strive to give back to society and contribute to the greater good of humanity at a global level. He also advised the students, as they enter their professional lives, to set a five-year goal for themselves and work towards achieving it. He emphasised that this is their last opportunity to set goals as students and achieve them as professionals. "Plan, focus, work hard and smart, be committed, and deliver results," was his guru mantra.

The graduates were awarded their medals and certificates for outstanding academic performance. Dhruv Rathod and Harsh Sahu secured 1st rank, earning the prestigious gold medal. Atit Khandelwal and Jagabandhu Panda were awarded the silver medal for achieving 2nd rank, while Nishita Moulick and Shina Bajaj received the bronze medal for securing 3rd rank.

Students and parents expressed their gratitude towards the institute. Under the guidance of the head of the institute and faculty members, Kashish Singhal, Vedant Patil, and Parth Kumar, students of the 2nd year PGDM (2023-25 batch) took special efforts to make the event a success. The vote of thanks was given by Snehal Navlakha.

Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Urges Students To Contribute To Nation Building At SIMMC Convocation

