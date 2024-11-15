Pune: Dr Rajendra Shende, Launches Rajendra Zunjarrao’s Ninth Poetry Collection Darpan

Founder Director Green TERRE Foundation, Dr. Rajendra Shende, a global environmental expert, emphasised the importance of expression in relieving stress in today’s fast-paced world. Speaking at the launch event of Rajendra Zunjarrao’s ninth poetry collection, Darpan, Dr. Shende stated, "Expression is crucial to relieve stress in our challenging life journey, and literature, especially poetry, is a powerful medium for this. Writers should offer positive thoughts to society through their literary works."

The event, organised by Sahitya Vishwa Prakashan, Pune, took place at the College of Modern Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune. Dr Shende, the chief guest, praised the power of poetry in fostering positivity. "Poetry or any literary work expresses a yearning for goodness. Only a poet can truly capture the beauty of life, drama, and society. Dr. Zunjarrao’s poems carry uplifting messages of humanity, inspiring a positive spirit for mental health and contemplation," he added.

The event was also attended by Dr Snehalata Tawre, Head of Snehwardene Prakashan; Vikram Shinde, Founder of Sahitya Vishwa Publishing; and the Principal of College of Modern Arts, Science and Commerce.

Dr. Tawre appreciated Zunjarrao’s work, highlighting the ease and lyricism of his poetry. "His poems can be sung and offer pure happiness, which is a natural gift," she said. Vikram Shinde also praised the poet’s ability to inspire optimism, noting that in today’s world, such positive and empowering thoughts are much needed.

The program began with a poetic performance by Swati Patwardhan and Sanjay Shigwan, who sang one of Zunjarrao’s poems. The event took place at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, College of Modern Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune.