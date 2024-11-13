Pune: Open Drinking Woes in Viman Nagar; Residents Demand Action as Menace Escalates |

While the menace of pubs continues to trouble residents, open drinking has also become an issue in areas like Viman Nagar in Pune. Time and again, Viman Nagar resident Anita Hanumante has said that people in her housing society are scared to send children out alone because of the nuisance caused by people drinking openly in public spaces.

Hanumante added, "Two schools are situated in our area, and still the open drinking continues. At CCD Chowk, there's a dead-end road that is not properly lit, where people sit on top of cars and openly drink. Some can be seen sitting at the steps of the liquor shop and drinking, with empty bottles scattered all around. We have made several complaints to the police, but no solution has been delivered yet."

Drinking in public spaces is punishable by law, yet groups can often be seen sitting on boundary walls, in open grounds, and even on the roadside in poorly lit areas, consuming alcohol.

Raja Subramanian, a civic activist, said, "Open drinking in Viman Nagar has been prevalent for quite some time. A liquor shop opposite Anand Niketan School has made life miserable for residents here, as many of their patrons buy alcohol and choose to consume it on the footpaths and in dark corners around the area. It is very disturbing to find empty bottles, glasses strewn around, and at times people lying on the footpath after excessive consumption. The worst part is that students get to see all this before entering school. Viman Nagar Police Station is hardly 500 meters from this location, yet no action has been taken to stop this open drinking menace."

Residents living around such problematic spots have repeatedly voiced their concerns about open drinking, especially near liquor shops around housing societies. However, police are yet to take any action, they said.

Sudhakar Shriyan, Secretary of Viman Platinum Society opposite Anand Niketan School, said, "Post-Covid, the issue of open drinking has increased in our area. The wine shop located next to the Patanjali store has become an open bar, and outside these shops, appetizers are being sold. People can be seen drinking openly, even during the daytime. I have highlighted this issue to Ajit Pawar and also to Sunil Tingre, but the activity still continues. The police are not doing anything to stop this menace."

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Ajay Sankeshwari, Viman Nagar Police Station, said, "We are constantly patrolling the area, especially the CCD Chowk. We have deployed extra police personnel in that area to stop antisocial activities. During the night, we don't let hawkers or passersby stop in the area. To curb the practice, we also arrest people who are found drinking in public, and we are taking strict action against them."