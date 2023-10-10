Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Resigns As Director Of PDCC Bank After 32-Year Tenure | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tendered his resignation from the position of Director at the Pune District Central Co-Operative Bank Ltd.

Notably, Ajit Pawar had held this directorship for an impressive 32-year tenure since 1991. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in elevating the bank to the top rank in the state.

The President of the District Bank has officially confirmed this development. Ajit Pawar's decision to step down from the Director's position at the bank is attributed to the increasing workload associated with his role as Deputy Chief Minister and the growing responsibilities within his political party.

Statment by the bank is as follows:

