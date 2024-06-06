Pune Customs Nabs Passenger Smuggling Gold Worth ₹78 Lakh |

A passenger has been booked by Pune Customs for smuggling 1088.3 gram gold worth of ₹78 lakh. The accused is a resident of Sangli district and worked as a cook in a hotel.

According to the Custom Official, the accused went to Dubai for a short visit. He returned to Pune on June 5, 2024. Based on profiling, arriving from Dubai by SG-52, he was intercepted for a daily routine checkup.

However, nothing objectionable was found in his personal search or baggage examination. However, the behaviour of the passenger was very suspicious.

Read Also New Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Felicitated By Punitdada Balan Mitra Parivar

Acting on it, he was asked if he had concealed anything in the aircraft. While interrogating his answers raised doubts, and later he admitted the crime.

Accordingly, his seat along with a few other spots in the aircraft were searched. During the search operation, a packet of gold paste was found concealed in the pipe under the seat where he was sitting. After extraction 24 carat gold was retrieved weighing 1088.30gms worth ₹78,01,043 has been detained. He was arrested and released on bail. However further investigation is under progress.