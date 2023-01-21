Pune Crime: Teachers pull hair, kick & punch college student for reciting 'shayari'; watch shocking video

A shocking incident has come to light where some teachers brutally kicked and punched a student due to a misunderstanding that the student was taunting a teacher.

A video of a class XI student being beaten by teachers with kicks and punches has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident reportedly happened on January 21 at Dnyanmandir Junior College in Ale town, Junnar of Pune, Saam TV reported.

Student beaten for reciting 'shayari'

On Saturday morning, a boy in a group of students allegedly recited 'shayari' looking at the teachers. Without further probing his intentions, the teachers of the school grabbed the student's hair and beat him with kicks.

The teacher continued to kick him despite repeated pleas of the student that there was nothing wrong he had done. Meanwhile, the students present there filmed the incident in their mobile phones. The video has gone viral after it surfaced on social media and netizens are now slamming the teachers for their brutality.

Watch the shocking video here:

College administration calls immediate meeting

After the video went viral, the college administration has called an immediate meeting to investigate the incident. In the aftermath of this shocking behaviour by teachers, the students and parents are expressing anguish against the school.

