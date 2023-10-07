Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking

Bhopal Crime: 2 Held For Robbing Three At Knife-point | Unsplash

A man in Pune seriously injured his brother-in-law who repeatedly urged the perpetrator to either quit his drinking habit or divorce his sister at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday in front of Vijay Sales shop at Satara Road.

The man has been booked by Sahakar Nagar police station under section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been identified as Vicky Rohidas Funde (26), a resident of Upper Indira Nagar, Bibwewadi while the victim is his brother-in-law Ajinath Aasharam Batule (30) a resident of Upper Indira Nagar.

Brutal stabbing outside shop on Satara Road

The motive behind this act stemmed from long-standing family issues. Funde, known for his struggles with alcoholism, often subjected his wife, who happened to be Batule's sister, to physical abuse. Batule had repeatedly urged Funde to either give up his drinking habit or divorce his sister, desperately hoping for a change.

Frustrated by Batule's persistent advice, Funde harboured a plan to kill him and confronted Batule outside the Vijay Sales shop on Satara Road, where Batule was employed.

Funde called him out and took him to the opposite side of the road where he suddenly grabbed him by the neck and stabbed Batule multiple times in the stomach with a knife before ruthlessly attacking him from behind several more times and fled the scene. Batule as later taken to hospital and is under treatment now.

