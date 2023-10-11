Pune Crime: Businessman Duped Of ₹18 Lakh In Drug Parcel Fraud

A 61-year-old businessman fell victim to a drug parcel fraud on September 18, losing a significant sum of ₹18 lakh. After the cybercrime police concluded their verification of the complaint, the Chatushrungi police filed an FIR on Monday.
The complainant revealed that he received a call from an individual claiming to represent a global courier company. The businessman, residing on Sus Pashan Road, was informed that a parcel, which supposedly contained 150 grams of mephedrone, three pen drives, eight credit cards, and various other items, was discovered with his name listed as the sender.
The caller stated that the courier company had already reported the matter to the Mumbai police. Later, a person posing as a police officer contacted the victim, explaining that his bank transactions needed verification. The impersonator asked the businessman to transfer ₹18.11 lakh to a bank account for this purpose.
Following the transfer of ₹18.11 lakh, the suspects ceased communication with the businessman. Realizing that he had been deceived, the victim submitted a complaint to the cybercrime police.