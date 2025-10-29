Pune: Court Orders Drunk Driver To Distribute 1,000 Flyers To Spread Awareness At Traffic Signals |

While handling the cases that fall under the Motor Vehicles Act, a court in Pune has ruled a peculiar sentence for a 28-year-old man caught drunk driving in July this year. Besides a fine, a court in Pune directed him to print 1,000 flyers on the risk caused by driving in an intoxicated condition and asked him to distribute them at traffic signals in Pune.

Under Section 23 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the court handed over this distinctive sentence. This section empowers courts to award community service, and it is outlined as the work which the court may order a convict to do as a form of punishment that reflects community welfare, for which he shall not be entitled to any remuneration.

The drink and drive case was registered by the Hinjawadi Traffic Police Division under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police on July 22, 2025. During which the 28-year-old was caught by police while driving in an inebriated condition, and was charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which refers to driving by a drunken person.

On this backdrop, the court in Pune, which hears cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, found the driver guilty of the charges framed against him on Monday.

“In addition to a fine of Rs 10,000, the court directed the driver to print 1,000 flyers denoting the risk of drunk driving and asked him to personally distribute them at traffic signals while informing about the law concerned. The driver will serve a simple imprisonment of 10 days if he fails to pay the fine,” explained Vivek Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pimpri Chinchwad.

“The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has undertaken special drives to point out the drunk driving cases. Under this, drivers found in an inebriated condition are booked and prosecuted, which would help reduce accidents as well. Till September 2025, 2,984 riders and drivers have been booked, and cases have been filed against them. And these drives will continue in the coming days,” Patil added.

Police officials said the driver has been directed to distribute 1,000 flyers in five days, and the local traffic department has been asked to submit a compliance report on this.

The drivers caught with a higher-than-permissible limit of alcohol in breath analyser tests are booked and prosecuted in a designated court. For the first-time offender, there’s a punishment of imprisonment for up to six months a fine or both. And for subsequent offence, if committed within three years from the earlier offence, imprisonment may be extended up to two years a fine or both.

Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act concerns about drunken driver or a person under the influence of drugs. If a person has in their blood, alcohol level exceeding 30 milligrams per 100 ml of blood, as detected in a breath analyser or is under the influence of a drug to such an extent as to be incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle, the person is booked under these provisions.