Pune Court Attack: Shubham Chavan's Murder Over Land Dispute Led To Revenge Attack On Mandar Kiwale - Here's The Full Story | FPJ Photo

Pune: Two gunshots, a malfunctioning pistol and a frenzied attack with sickles outside a Pune court brought a two-year-old land dispute to a violent climax on Wednesday, shocking the city. But what began as a fight over a two-guntha plot in Katraj's Santosh Nagar eventually led to the murder of Shubham Chavan in 2025 and, months later, a carefully planned revenge attack on Mandar Kiwale.

Investigations have now revealed that Kiwale was not even the original target of the revenge plot. The accused had initially planned to eliminate Amar Sakore. However, when Sakore remained behind bars and Kiwale secured bail, the target allegedly changed.

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Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the attack was meticulously planned over 10 to 15 days. The accused allegedly procured two firearms from Umarti in Madhya Pradesh, conducted reconnaissance and held a final meeting at a hotel in Katraj on the eve of the attack before executing their plan outside the court.

A two-guntha plot triggers a violent dispute

The roots of the case can be traced to a two-guntha plot in Santosh Nagar, Katraj, reportedly purchased by Amol Chavan, uncle of Shubham and Akshay Chavan, in 2021.

Tensions escalated in April 2025 when a board claiming ownership of the disputed property was allegedly installed by a person identified as Yogesh Dattatray Nimbalkar on April 7. The Chavan family removed the board on April 11.

The dispute resurfaced on April 19 when Amol Chavan found that someone was putting up a tin shed on the property in his absence. He was in Kalyan at the time and contacted the police helpline 112, while also informing his brother Subhash. Subhash subsequently reached the spot and removed the tin shed.

The incident allegedly angered Amar Sakore and his associates, who later went to the Chavan family's residence. They allegedly abused the family members, demanded to know the whereabouts of Amol and Shubham, and threatened to kill them for interfering with the disputed property.

Land dispute ends in Shubham's murder

The confrontation eventually turned fatal in the early hours of April 20, 2025. At around 3.45am, Shubham reportedly got into an argument with Sakore, Mandar Kiwale and their associates over the land dispute. The accused allegedly attacked him with wooden sticks and cricket stumps, brutally assaulting him.

Shubham was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead.

Police subsequently registered a murder case against Sakore, Kiwale and their associates. Shubham's murder became the foundation of the revenge plot.

Kiwale becomes the target after securing bail

Following his murder, Shubham's brother Akshay Chavan and his associates allegedly decided to retaliate against those accused in the case. According to the police investigation, their initial target was Amar Sakore. However, Sakore had not secured bail and remained in prison.

The situation changed when Kiwale was released on bail four days before Wednesday's attack. The accused allegedly learnt about his release and began tracking his movements.

They reportedly searched for him in and around the locality where he lived but could not locate him. Kiwale's appearance at the Shivajinagar court on Wednesday eventually provided them with the opportunity they had been waiting for.

Amol Chavan, who was the complainant in a case registered against Kiwale, allegedly knew about the court proceedings and the date of his appearance.

10-15 days of planning, final meeting in Katraj

According to the Police Commissioner, the attack was not an impulsive act but the result of a carefully laid plan. The accused had allegedly been preparing to eliminate Kiwale for around 10 to 15 days but were waiting for an opportunity to strike.

On November 24, the night before the attack, Akshay Chavan, Amol Chavan, Omkar alias Babya Pawar and their associates allegedly assembled at a hotel in Katraj.

During the meeting, they reportedly discussed how to execute the attack and finalised the Shivajinagar court premises as the location. The accused were aware that Kiwale would visit the court on November 25 for a scheduled hearing. They allegedly decided to target him there, anticipating that his court appearance would give them an opportunity to intercept him.

At around 12.30pm, the accused allegedly spotted Kiwale outside the court and launched the attack.

Two pistols procured from MP for ₹50,000

Investigators have also uncovered the alleged procurement of firearms as part of the conspiracy. Police said Omkar alias Babya Pawar had travelled to Umarti in Madhya Pradesh to purchase the weapons. The two pistols were allegedly brought to Pune on November 22, three days before the attack.

The accused reportedly purchased the firearms for ₹25,000 each, taking the total cost to ₹50,000. According to senior police officials, Akshay Chavan had allegedly handed over ₹55,000 to Rishikesh Kode for arranging the firearms.

Failed firing attempt followed by a sickle attack

The attackers allegedly intended to shoot Kiwale dead. However, the execution of their plan did not go entirely as expected.

Police said the accused initially spotted Kiwale outside the court premises but could not immediately attack him. They were reportedly about to leave when they noticed him alone, creating another opportunity.

One of the assailants allegedly fired at Kiwale, but the bullet missed. When another accused attempted to use the second pistol, the weapon reportedly developed a locking problem and failed to fire.

One of the attackers then allegedly struck Kiwale on the head with the butt of a pistol. The assailants subsequently attacked him repeatedly with sickles, inflicting severe injuries before fleeing the spot.

Police said the accused were aware that Kiwale usually moved around with several associates. Their original plan was reportedly to shoot him dead. However, the opportunity to attack him when he was alone prompted them to go ahead with the assault.

Akshay, Amol and Omkar identified as main conspirators

According to the police investigation, Akshay Chavan, Amol Chavan and Omkar alias Babya Pawar were the three main conspirators behind the attack. Omkar alias Babya Pawar, Prathamesh Yenpure and two other associates allegedly carried out the assault.

Police are investigating the case further. Kiwale remains in critical condition and is undergoing medical treatment.