Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up its property tax recovery action against Sinhgad Technical Education Society and is preparing to issue a formal notice to take over 33 properties linked to the institution. The civic body has warned that failure to clear the outstanding dues within the stipulated period could lead to the auction of the properties.

Ravi Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the PMC Property Tax Assessment Department, confirmed the development to The Free Press Journal, stating that the notice was being processed following approval from senior civic authorities.

Pawar said, “We will be sending the notice for this. It is in process and has been approved by the PMC Commissioner and Additional Commissioner. We will intimate them that, according to the rules and laws, we have taken over all 33 properties and that they will be in the PMC’s name. If they pay the outstanding amount within the given time period, we will withdraw the notice and remove the charge. However, if they fail to do so, the properties will be sent for auction. Whoever acquires them through the auction will become the owner and will decide what should be done with the land.”

According to a communication dated Nov 25, 2026, sent by Pawar to the Tehsildar, Pune City and Haveli, the outstanding property tax dues total ₹539.65 crore. This includes ₹479.40 crore in previous arrears and ₹60.24 crore in current demand.

Properties under the Vadgaon Budruk ward office account for the highest outstanding amount at ₹299.80 crore, followed by Ambegaon Budruk at ₹116.41 crore and Erandwane at ₹74.40 crore. Kondhwa Budruk accounts for ₹32.09 crore, while Warje has dues of ₹16.93 crore.

The latest move follows the PMC’s earlier proposal to register a charge on the properties over outstanding dues of ₹295 crore. The department had previously sealed around 10 to 12 properties, but the action failed to ensure recovery.

Read Also 250 Kg Ganja Seized In Pune, 2 From Amravati Arrested

The development comes amid ongoing legal proceedings involving the institution. On Nov 10, the Bombay High Court ordered that the movable and immovable properties of the society and its trustees should not be dealt with pending investigation and that earlier restrictions on such transactions would continue. The court also vacated the protection granted to the institution on Nov 6 after finding that it had not honoured an undertaking to release ₹60.65 crore towards employees’ dues.

Pawar clarified that the PMC had not received any High Court order specifically directing it to take over the properties. He said the civic body was pursuing the proposed recovery action under applicable property tax laws.