VIDEO: Bomb Scare In Pune's Camp After Suspicious Bag Found Outside Bank; No Threat Detected | Video Screengrabs

Pune: An unattended bag found outside a bank near 15 August Chowk in Pune's Camp area triggered panic on Friday, prompting the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to rush to the spot and conduct a thorough inspection.

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The incident came to light after bank employees noticed the unattended bag outside the premises and alerted the police. Following the alert, a bomb detection squad was called to the location to examine the bag and rule out any potential threat.

As a precautionary measure, the police cordoned off the surrounding area and restricted access during the inspection. The incident briefly created an atmosphere of fear among people in the busy Camp locality.

However, the BDDS found no suspicious or potentially hazardous material inside the bag. The inspection established that there was no bomb threat, and the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

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Normalcy was restored in the area after the inspection was completed.