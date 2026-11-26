Pune Police Arrest Eighth Suspect In Shivajinagar Court Attack | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Pune: The Pune police have arrested Prathamesh Yenpure alias Yenpya in connection with the brutal attack on Mandar Kiwale outside the Shivajinagar court premises on Wednesday afternoon, taking the total number of arrests to eight.

Yenpure had managed to give the police the slip on Wednesday night by escaping into a field while attempting to evade arrest. However, police teams subsequently tracked him down and took him into custody.

Kiwale was leaving the court premises after attending a hearing when a group of attackers allegedly opened fire at him. He attempted to escape towards Dengle Bridge but was intercepted near a tyre repair shop close to the Civil Court Metro station. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with billhooks (koytas) before fleeing on two scooters without registration plates.

Meanwhile, the court on Thursday remanded the previously arrested suspects in police custody for six days, until Dec 2. The police had sought 10 days of custody to recover the two billhooks allegedly used in the assault, uncover the suspected conspiracy and identify others involved.

Advocate Shubhangi Parulekar, who represents Kiwale, said he remained in critical condition and was fighting for his life. He sustained a skull fracture, deep cuts to the back of his head and injuries to his wrists.

According to the preliminary police investigation, an old dispute, possibly related to land, may have triggered the attack. Investigators, however, suspect a larger conspiracy and are trying to establish who orchestrated the assault.

The police are also examining CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings of the incident to establish the roles of the suspects. The two billhooks are yet to be recovered.