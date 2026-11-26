Pune: SPPU Administration, Exams Hit by Statewide Staff Strike; Agitation Suspended After Government Assurance | Sourced

Pune: Administrative activities at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) came to a near standstill on Thursday as non-teaching employees joined a statewide strike over pending service-related demands, delaying the morning examination session by around 30 minutes. The employees suspended the agitation later in the day following an assurance from the state government.

A large number of non-teaching employees from various university departments gathered outside the main building and staged a protest, preventing offices from opening on time. Several departments remained shut, leaving employees and visitors waiting outside.

The Maharashtra State University and College Employees Joint Action Committee organised the strike as the third phase of its agitation. The committee has been pressing for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a five-day working week, recruitment to vacant non-teaching posts and career advancement benefits under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Other demands include the implementation of the 10:20:30-year assured career progression scheme and an increase in the retirement age of employees from 58 to 60 years.

The committee had earlier organised a march to the Directorate of Higher Education in Pune on Nov 5, followed by a statewide pen-down agitation on Nov 18. Employees said the authorities had taken no concrete action on their demands despite written assurances.

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Government Assurance Leads to Suspension of Strike

Representatives of the joint action committee met state government officials at Homi Bhabha State University on Thursday.

Satish Waghmare, president of the Savitribai Phule Pune University Employees Union, said, “Following the agitation, a meeting was organised by the higher and technical education minister at Homi Bhabha State University. It was decided that a meeting with the Chief Minister would be arranged during the upcoming winter session of the legislature. An assurance to this effect has been given, following which we have suspended today’s strike.”

However, Waghmare clarified that the suspension did not mark the end of the agitation.

He said, “We have been pursuing our demands through constitutional and peaceful means. We expect the government to address these issues at the earliest. The joint action committee will announce its further agitation programme shortly.”