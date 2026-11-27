Strengthen Preventive Policing, Increase Patrolling: Sunetra Pawar To Pune Police After Court Attack | Sourced

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday directed the police administration to strengthen preventive policing and take stringent action against criminal elements, including koyta gangs, drug mafias and those possessing illegal firearms, asserting that no criminal activity would be tolerated in the district.

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Reviewing the law and order situation and the functioning of the Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural Police departments at the Government Rest House in Pune, Pawar said maintaining peace and security was the police force's primary responsibility. The police must ensure that no situation arises that could disturb law and order.

The meeting was attended by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and other senior police officers.

Referring to the recent brutal attack on the Shivajinagar court premises, Pawar termed the incident extremely unfortunate and directed the police to focus more on preventing crimes rather than merely responding after incidents occur.

Pawar instructed the police to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms to identify criminal activities in advance and remain vigilant about the movement of anti-social elements. Strict action must be taken against those carrying illegal weapons, members of koyta gangs and drug trafficking networks to establish a strong deterrent, she said.

Pawar also directed the police to increase patrolling and security at public places, maintain special surveillance in sensitive areas and conduct regular checks. She called for necessary measures to improve traffic management and discipline, adding that the police department needed to enhance its overall efficiency and performance.

Commenting on the Shivajinagar court attack, Pawar said it would not be appropriate to question the efficiency of the entire police force over a single incident. While acknowledging the seriousness of the incident, she expressed confidence that the police would improve their performance and ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

She added that citizens would witness a stronger police presence and a greater deterrent effect in the coming days.

Pawar appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace, security and law and order across Pune city and the district.