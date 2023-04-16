Pune: Convocation Ceremony held at VAMNICOM | VAMNICOM

Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) in Pune held its annual convocation for the 29th Batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Agri Business & Management (PGDM-ABM) 2021-23 batch students and 55th & 56th Batch of PGDCBM on Saturday.

In the ceremony held at Shivneri Auditorium of VAMNICOM, BL Verma, Minister of State for Cooperation, Govt. of India was the Chief Guest. Verma delivered this year’s convocation address besides awarding medals to the top three ranked students of the 29th Batch of PGDM (ABM). Certificates were also awarded to the participants of the 55th and 56th Batch of PGDCBM. Alok Agarwal, Jt. Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation was the Guest of honour. Dr Hema Yadav, Director of VAMNICOM was present at the event and delivered a welcome address.

@VAMNICOM_Pune hosted its Annual Convocation for the 29th Batch of the PGDM-ABM 2021-23 batch students and 55th & 56th Batch of PGDCBM on 15th April, 2023. Shri B.L. Verma @blvermaup Minister of State for Cooperation, Govt. of India was the Chief Guest.@MinOfCooperatn @hema_28 pic.twitter.com/CntEGdwIvO — VAMNICOM Pune (@VAMNICOM_Pune) April 15, 2023

Read Also Pune: Complaint filed over rap song shot inside SPPU campus

PGDM-ABM course

The PGDM-ABM course is recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi. The Association of Indian Universities has accorded this course as equivalent to an MBA degree. Post Graduation Diploma in Cooperative Business Management (PGDCBM) is a core programme of VAMNICOM. To improve the decision-making abilities and administrative competence of practising and professional managers in co-operatives, government and other related institutions.

The PGDM-ABM (2021-2023 Batch) students are drawn from different parts of the country. 97.14% of students are from a core Agriculture background and the rest are from Agro allied and other streams. This year all the PGDM-ABM students of VAMNICOM have got placements in various reputed organisations.