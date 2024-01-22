Pune: Computer Science Student Caught Stealing And Selling Mobiles With Altered IMEI Numbers On Edited Bills |

Pune Police have arrested a highly educated youth who visited a furniture shop and stole the mobile phone belonging to the shop's owner, an official informed on Monday.

The police apprehended him and recovered 17 stolen mobile phones.

The young man, identified as Omkar Batul (21 years old), is known for stealing mobile phones to make easy money.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, he came to Pune for higher education but developed an addiction to this illicit activity. Despite being a Computer Science student in a reputed college in Pune, he misused his technological knowledge for criminal activities.

As per police information, the mobile phones were stolen from a furniture shop in the city. A technical investigation by the police revealed that the same individual was responsible for all the thefts.

Shivajinagar police seized 17 mobiles

The accused had fabricated a bill book using his own name. With these fraudulent bills, he sold stolen mobile phones to shopkeepers, passing them off as his own. Shivajinagar police seized a total of 17 mobile phones in connection to the case.

According to police reports, "He had purchased mobile phones from Vijay Sales, obtaining mobile phone bills in his email ID. Subsequently, he altered the mobile bills online. The accused, being a computer science student, possessed extensive knowledge of technology, which he utilised to manipulate the mobile bills. Every time he stole a mobile phone, he altered the IMEI number in the bill. When he visited mobile shops to sell the stolen phones, he presented the forged bills to the shopkeepers."

Shivajinagar police are actively investigating the case.