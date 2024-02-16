Pune: Chakan Set To Emerge As Key Transport Hub Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

Talegaon Chowk in Chakan | FPJ

In the foreseeable future, Chakan is poised to evolve into a bustling transport hub. Several infrastructure projects are set to transform the region, including the widening of the Pune-Nashik highway, the elevated section of the Chakan-Shikrapur highway, and the proposed Ring Road. Additionally, plans for the Pune-Nashik Industrial Expressway and railway lines connecting Talegaon to Uruli Kanchan are in the works.

As these projects come to fruition, Chakan is expected to witness the establishment of a comprehensive transport network, solidifying its position as a pivotal hub. Over the past 15-20 years, the industrial areas near Talegaon and Chakan have flourished, attracting both companies and residential developments.

However, the surge in traffic in the Chakan area has led to deteriorating road conditions, necessitating urgent infrastructure upgrades. Efforts are underway to widen existing highways, construct new routes, and enhance railway connectivity.

For instance, plans are underway to widen the Pune-Nashik highway and the Talegaon-Shikrapur highway, both of which intersect with Chakan. The proposed industrial expressway from Mahalunge to Sinnar aims to alleviate congestion on the Pune-Nashik route.

Moreover, the Pune Metropolitan Area Development Authority (PMRDA) is working on a Ring Road that will enhance connectivity between Chakan and neighbouring areas. This road will link several major highways, facilitating smoother traffic flow.

Railway connectivity is also set to improve, with plans to establish a direct rail link between Pune and Nashik via Chakan. Additionally, the Talegaon Dabhade to Uruli Kanchan rail line is under consideration to alleviate pressure on Pune's railway station.

Overall, these developments are expected to benefit the industrial landscape of Talegaon, Chakan, and Ranjangaon, further enhancing their appeal to businesses and residents alike.