Pune: C-Grade tourism status for Dagdusheth Halwai Temple

In a significant development, the renowned Dagdusheth Halwai Temple has been granted the status of a 'C' category tourist destination by the Pune District Planning Committee in a meeting chaired by the State's Minister of Higher and Technical Education and the District Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil on Friday.

Previously, the temple was not listed as a graded spot, which meant it did not receive funds from the district planning committee. Minister Patil emphasized that to be included in the grading list, a spot must first achieve 'C' status, which the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple has now obtained. He further assured that the temple will soon be upgraded to 'B' and subsequently 'A' status.

During the meeting, Minister Patil assured the temple of funds from the district planning committee to support its development initiatives. Speaking to the media.

The temple holds immense reverence as not only a place of worship in Pune and Maharashtra but also an institution actively involved in social welfare and cultural development through the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust.

Temple carries a rich history

The temple carries a rich history, with the deity of Lord Ganesha being established by Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai many years ago, following the tragic loss of their only son to a plague epidemic. Since then, the Ganpati festival has been celebrated annually with deep faith and enthusiasm, not only by Dagdusheth's family but also by the entire neighborhood. In later years, when Lokmanya Tilak made Ganpati festival a public celebration to bring people together for the freedom struggle, Dagdusheth Ganpati became the most respected and popular idol in Pune.

This recognition of the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple as a 'C' category tourist destination opens up new opportunities for its growth and development. With the promise of financial support and an eventual upgrade to higher grades, the temple's significance and contribution to the cultural landscape of Pune are set to flourish.