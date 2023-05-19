Pune: Punit Balan Group fuels J&K Cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar's Olympic dream

Punit Balan (Right) with Bilal Ahmad Dar | FPJ

Pune-based Punit Balan Group (PBG) has been actively supporting the aspirations of young individuals from Jammu & Kashmir since 2018, facilitating their participation in international sporting events across various disciplines. The latest addition to their roster is Bilal Ahmad Dar, the valley's only international cyclist, who has already made a name for himself in the sports arena. PBG has pledged to assist Dar in his quest to represent India at the Olympics and will provide him with the necessary support to fuel his dreams.

Bilal Ahmad Dar aims big

"I am extremely happy with the faith shown by Punit Sir and his team in me. My aim is to represent India at the Olympics, a feat that is still untouched and I am working hard to make this dream come true. I am confident with all the support I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts," said the J&K cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar.

Bilal Ahmad Dar, hailing from Kawoosa village in Budgam district, was discovered during a talent hunt in Srinagar and has since gained recognition as a skilled and dedicated cyclist. He has already achieved notable accolades, including winning a silver and bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championship in 2019, as well as two silver medals at the Asia Cup in 2018. Dar expressed his gratitude for the trust and support shown by Punit Balan and his team, and he is determined to make his dream of representing India at the Olympics a reality.

Punit Balan Groups Initiatives

Punit Balan, an entrepreneur, filmmaker, social worker, and sports enthusiast, has been collaborating with the Indian Army since 2018 to promote free education and rebuild the lives of children affected by drugs and militancy in the valley. The Balan Group remains dedicated to supporting young individuals in their pursuit of achieving their dreams, aiming to foster a culture of excellence and growth.

Expressing his excitement about this collaboration, Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group, emphasized the immense potential and talent that exists in Jammu & Kashmir. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting and supporting these athletes, enabling them to represent India professionally, compete on a global scale, and bring home medals for the country. Through the efforts of the Punit Balan Group and the Indrani Balan Foundation, numerous initiatives will be undertaken to integrate the youth of the region into mainstream sports.

To date, the Punit Balan Group has provided support to nearly 5,000 young individuals, including athletes such as Afreen Hayder (Taekwondo), Muhammad Saleem (Cycling), Umar Shah (Cricket), and Umeer Syed (Kho Kho). Through their initiatives, PBG aims to uplift the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and empower them to excel in their respective fields.