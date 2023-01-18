e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: By-polls in Kasba Peth & Chinchwad on February 27, counting on March 2

Pune: By-polls in Kasba Peth & Chinchwad on February 27, counting on March 2

The by-polls are necessitated following the deaths of BJP Legislators Mukta Tilak in Kasba Peth seat and Laxman Jagtap in Chinchwad seats.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced by-elections for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly constituencies in Pune district.

The polling would take place on February 27 and counting on March 2.

The by-polls are necessitated following the deaths of BJP Legislators Mukta Tilak in Kasba Peth seat and Laxman Jagtap in Chinchwad seats. Both died because of cancer. 

BJP is all set to field its nominees in both these seats as the party is resolved to retain them.

Read Also
Pune G20 meet concludes: Representatives deliberate on building future-ready cities; 2nd session at...
article-image

BJP leaders including Hemant Rasane, Dheeraj Ghate and Ganesh Bidkar are front runners for party nomination from Kasba Peth while Shankar Jagtap, who is Laxman Jagtap's brother, is doing the rounds for the Chinchwad assembly constituency. 

On the other hand, NCP in particular has hinted that it may contest both these by-elections though a final decision is awaited. 

Read Also
Pune: Astronomers use Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope to detect atomic hydrogen in extremely distant...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pune: By-polls in Kasba Peth & Chinchwad on February 27, counting on March 2

Pune: By-polls in Kasba Peth & Chinchwad on February 27, counting on March 2

Pune G20 Summit: Delegates shake a leg with performers on traditional tunes; watch video

Pune G20 Summit: Delegates shake a leg with performers on traditional tunes; watch video

Govt taking efforts to ensure global economic crisis doesn't affect India: Union Minister Narayan...

Govt taking efforts to ensure global economic crisis doesn't affect India: Union Minister Narayan...

NCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

NCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

Can you touch your nose with your tongue? Pune senior citizen makes unique record; watch video

Can you touch your nose with your tongue? Pune senior citizen makes unique record; watch video