Pune: By-polls in Kasba Peth & Chinchwad on February 27, counting on March 2

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced by-elections for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly constituencies in Pune district.

The polling would take place on February 27 and counting on March 2.

The by-polls are necessitated following the deaths of BJP Legislators Mukta Tilak in Kasba Peth seat and Laxman Jagtap in Chinchwad seats. Both died because of cancer.

BJP is all set to field its nominees in both these seats as the party is resolved to retain them.

BJP leaders including Hemant Rasane, Dheeraj Ghate and Ganesh Bidkar are front runners for party nomination from Kasba Peth while Shankar Jagtap, who is Laxman Jagtap's brother, is doing the rounds for the Chinchwad assembly constituency.

On the other hand, NCP in particular has hinted that it may contest both these by-elections though a final decision is awaited.

