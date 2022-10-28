Pune: BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil left red-faced as DJ plays NCP's title song on his arrival, arrested

Pune: Higher and technical education minister for the state, Chandrakant Patil was taken aback when a disco jockey (DJ) in Pune played a song titled— 'rashtravadi punha' (title song for NCP) on October 28 as the leader entered in an event organised by the local BJP members to celebrate Diwali.
Pune’s guardian minister, Patil was visiting various places in order to celebrate the festival but was in for a shock when in an event in rasta peth as soon as he entered the DJ played the title track meant for NCP.
This not only came as a surprise for Patil but many present too were in shock. This also made the police officials take immediate action against the DJ. The DJ was however later taken into custody by the police officials on claims that he played the songs without seeking prior permission of the police.
According to the sources, Patil was present to celebrate sagar, an event usually organised by Gavali samaj. As soon as the song was played, Patil was seen rushing along with his people trying to make way through the crowd, said sources.
