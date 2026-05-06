Pune: BJP Corporator Vinod Nadhe Accuses Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Official Of Arrogance; Police Deny Claims | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A political controversy erupted in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Vinod Nadhe accused Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat, who is in charge of Kalewadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), of arrogance and non-cooperation during a general body meeting of the civic body on Tuesday.

In response, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police issued a detailed clarification rejecting the allegations and accused the corporator of spreading misleading information to defame the police force and the Home Department.

What had Nadhe claimed?

Vinod Nadhe, the BJP corporator from Ward No. 22 covering Kalewadi and Nadhe Nagar, had raised the issue during Tuesday’s general body meeting. He directly named Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat and demanded strict action against him, alleging that police officers were insensitive while handling a sexual assault case involving a minor girl.

He had demanded strict action against the Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor and the Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner of police. According to available reports, he made several posts on social media about the alleged incident, directly naming PI Bahirat of Kalewadi Police Station.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Respond…

Following the allegations, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police released an official press statement on Wednesday explaining the sequence of events in the case registered at Kalewadi Police Station.

According to police, a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report was received from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital on 14th April 2026, informing authorities that a minor girl had been admitted after being sexually assaulted. After receiving the information, police officers, along with women personnel, immediately reached the hospital and spoke to the victim and her mother.

During the inquiry, the victim’s mother told police that a man from their neighbourhood had lured the child into his room on the pretext of giving her a mango and then sexually assaulted her.

Police Say Complaint Happened Without Delay…

Police said a detailed complaint was recorded without delay, and Crime Register No. 159/2026 was registered at 10:31 am under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Considering the seriousness of the crime, senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police of (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wakad Division) Sunil Kurade, personally visited the crime scene and supervised the investigation.

The Detection Branch (DB) of Kalewadi Police Station and teams from other police stations were immediately deployed to trace the accused. After a search operation in the Chakan and Bhosari areas, police arrested the accused, identified as Vijay Popat Bhosale, 47, a resident of Nadhe Nagar in Kalewadi.

How was the accused detained?

Police said the accused was found under the Bhosari flyover and was arrested at 5:02 pm on the same day the crime was registered. After producing him before the court, the police obtained custody and collected strong evidence against him. Officials said preparations are underway to file the chargesheet.

In its statement, the police clarified that the accused was arrested within hours of the FIR being registered and denied allegations that officers delayed action or demanded witnesses before filing the case.

Police further stated that the BJP corporater approached the Senior Police Inspector Bahirat with a memorandum demanding strict action, only three days after news reports about the arrest had already appeared in newspapers.

Controversy Escalated After Video Went Viral…

The controversy escalated after a video clip from the municipal corporation meeting was circulated on social media on Tuesday. In the clip, the corporator allegedly claimed that Senior Police Inspector Bahirat used arrogant language and demanded witnesses before registering the case.

Rejecting these claims, the police said the allegations were “false” and made with “malicious intent” to gain publicity while tarnishing the image of the police department and the Home Department.

The clarification has triggered fresh political debate in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with discussions intensifying over the conduct of elected representatives and the functioning of the police force in sensitive criminal cases.