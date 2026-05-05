Pimpri-Chinchwad: Daylight Abduction Scare In Kalbhor Nagar, Boy Escapes After Sensing Danger | WATCH VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Daylight Abduction Scare In Kalbhor Nagar: Boy Escapes After Sensing Danger | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A suspected child abduction attempt in broad daylight in Kalbhor Nagar on Monday has triggered panic among parents after a young boy managed to escape by acting quickly and alerting his family.

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According to police reports, the incident took place around 12:30 pm when a woman, who had been loitering in the area for some time, approached a child who was playing nearby.

She allegedly tried to lure him by calling him closer and engaging him in conversation. Sensing something was wrong, the boy ran away from the spot and rushed home, where he informed his parents.

The alert raised by the child led to immediate action. His parents rushed to the location and found the woman still present. As word spread, local residents gathered at the spot, leading to a tense situation.

The police were informed, and a team from Pimpri Police Station reached the area and took the woman into custody before bringing her to the police station.

Kidnapping Attempt Due To Financial Problems?

During initial questioning, the woman reportedly claimed that she had considered kidnapping the child due to financial problems. Police later identified her as a resident of Mohan Nagar.

When her husband was called for questioning, he told officers that she had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the incident was an isolated act linked to her mental condition or if there could be a larger criminal angle.

Officials said no conclusions have been drawn yet, and further inquiry is underway.

Rumours Heighten Public Concern…

The incident comes amid ongoing rumours about child-kidnapping gangs in the city, which have heightened public concern. Police have urged citizens not to panic or believe unverified claims but to remain alert.

Residents in Kalbhor Nagar said the episode has left many families worried about the safety of their children. Police have advised parents to keep a close watch on children and educate them about staying cautious around strangers.