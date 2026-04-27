VIDEO: Woman Tries To Kidnap Girl In Nashik, Thrashed By Locals | Video Screengrab

A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik, where a woman attempted to abduct a young girl from the premises of a local temple on Sunday evening.

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Fortunately, a potential tragedy was averted due to timely vigilance. However, the incident has caused a stir throughout the city. Against this backdrop, both the police and social activists have appealed to parents to remain extra vigilant.

According to the information received, the incident occurred when some citizens noticed an unidentified woman picking up and carrying away a young girl from the area directly in front of the temple.

Their suspicions were aroused by the woman's movements, prompting them to confront her. The locals gathered and caught the women, the child’s parents also reached them and beat up the women.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the locality and has once again brought the critical issue of children's safety to the forefront of public discourse.

Police are investigating further.