Pune: Desilting Begins At Pawana Dam To Boost Water Storage In Pimpri-Chinchwad

MP Shrirang Barne | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Desilting work has begun at Pawana Dam to increase its water storage capacity, with the initiative being carried out for the 10th consecutive year under the leadership of Maval Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne.

The work was inaugurated on Sunday with a traditional puja performed by MP Barne in Maval tehsil. Officials and local leaders, along with a large number of villagers, were present at the site. The project is being executed through public participation, without the use of government funds.

Barne said that silt had accumulated in the dam for nearly 50 years, reducing its storage capacity and contributing to water shortages in Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas. He added that continuous desilting over the past nine years has helped improve water availability, even during peak summer months.

According to him, around 85,000 cubic meters of silt have been removed so far. This has significantly increased the dam’s capacity and reduced the chances of severe water scarcity. The work will continue until the onset of the monsoon, with a focus on removing as much silt as possible this year as well.

Pawana Dam serves as the primary water source for Pimpri-Chinchwad, making such conservation efforts critical for the city’s growing population. Authorities believe that increasing storage capacity will help maintain a more stable supply during periods of high demand.

Benefits To Local Farmers In Maval…

The initiative has also provided benefits to local farmers in Maval tehsil. The silt removed from the dam is distributed free of cost and is used as fertile soil for agriculture. Farmers, especially those engaged in rose cultivation, have seen improved yields due to the nutrient-rich soil.

Maval is known for exporting roses, and the availability of this loamy soil has supported the growth of the sector. Residents said the project has created a dual benefit by improving water security and boosting local agriculture.

Locals and community members have welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the continued efforts to strengthen water resources in the region.