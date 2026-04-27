Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Faces Water Worry As Pawana Dam Levels Drop Below 40% | File Photo (Pawana Dam)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water levels in Pawana Dam, the main source of supply for Pimpri-Chinchwad, have dropped to 39.55% amid rising summer heat, raising concerns over shortages in the coming weeks, which is the peak summer. Officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have urged citizens to use water carefully as evaporation increases and demand continues to rise.

The city is currently receiving around 650 million litres per day (MLD). Of this, 520 MLD comes from Pavana Dam, 100 MLD from Andra Dam, and 30 MLD from MIDC sources. With borewells and wells drying up, residents are now fully dependent on the municipal supply. Complaints of low pressure and irregular distribution have increased across several areas.

Officials said the existing water stock is expected to last till July. However, the intense heat is causing rapid evaporation, which could affect availability. Rajnish Baria, Section Engineer at Pawana Dam, warned that with forecasts of lower rainfall this year, immediate water conservation is necessary.

The situation has once again highlighted long-standing issues in the city’s water management. Despite being known as a major industrial and rapidly growing urban centre, Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to receive water on alternate days, a system in place since November 2019.

Experts say the problem is not just availability but also infrastructure gaps and delays in key projects. Nearly 40% of water is reportedly lost due to leakages and theft. Efforts to improve supply have faced political, financial, and technical hurdles.

Stalled Pipeline Project…

One of the biggest setbacks has been the stalled pipeline project planned to bring water directly from Pawana Dam to the Nigdi treatment plant. The project, initiated in 2008 under the leadership of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, faced strong opposition from farmers in Maval tehsil. In 2011, a land acquisition attempt led to violent clashes and police firing, resulting in the death of three farmers. The project was halted soon after and has remained stuck for years.

Although the state government lifted the stay in 2023 after Pawar joined the ruling alliance led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, work has still not resumed. The project cost has now risen to Rs 1,015 crore, and officials cite a lack of funds as a major hurdle.

Another key plan to bring 267 MLD of water from Bhama Askhed and Andra dams is also delayed. The Bhama Askhed pipeline project, which began in 2020, has missed its deadline, and about 30% of the work remains incomplete after the contractor was terminated. Work on the Andra pipeline has not yet started.

Former officials say urgent steps are needed to complete these projects and improve water management. Suggestions include reducing leakages, improving supply quality, and recycling treated wastewater.

‘Daily Water Possible When New Sources Are Operational’

Local leaders say discussions are ongoing to resolve the Pavana pipeline issue and restart stalled works. Authorities have indicated that a daily water supply will only be possible after new sources become operational, which may take at least another year.

For now, residents continue to depend on an alternate-day supply, with uncertainty growing as summer intensifies.