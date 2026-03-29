Pune: PCMC Pays Rs 20 Crore; Immediate Threat Of Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad Avoided

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The immediate threat of a water supply cutoff in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been averted after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) paid Rs 20 crore towards pending dues to the Maharashtra State Government on Friday.

The payment came after the Water Resources Department warned of disconnecting the water supply if arrears for water drawn from the Pawana Dam and penalties were not cleared. The reports about the possible water cut in the summers had put the population of over 30 lakh residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad under distress.

However, in a comforting update for the residents of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, officials on Friday said that for now, the issue has been resolved between the civic body and the water resources department.

According to available details, PCMC draws around 550 million litres per day (MLD) of water from Pawana Dam in the Pawana Nagar area of Maval Tehsil. The Water Resources Department of the Maharashtra Government levies a water tax for this usage and has also imposed penalties for releasing untreated water into the river.

The total dues, including taxes and penalties for discharging nearly 275 MLD of untreated water, had mounted to Rs 143 crore.

PCMC Complies After Two Notices

After receiving a notice on 17th March, PCMC had initially paid Rs 7 crore on 19th March. However, the water resources department, in their second notice, had warned last week that the municipal corporation must clear the remaining Rs 136 crore immediately or the supply would be cut within two days.

Following discussions between newly elected public representatives in the PCMC and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the civic body released another Rs 20 crore, easing the immediate crisis.

PCMC Assures Regularity Amidst Pending Fines

A senior PCMC official said the payment includes penalties and maintained that water supply should not be disrupted over pending penalty amounts. Meanwhile, officials from the Water Resources Department confirmed that Rs 116 crore is still outstanding but added that supply will continue for now.

Authorities have directed the municipal corporation to clear the remaining dues, even as concerns remain over untreated water discharge and mounting arrears.