₹948 Crore Khadakwasla Water Dues: State Warns Pune Municipal Corporation Of Supply Cut From March 24 | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is facing a serious warning from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department over pending water charges of nearly Rs 948 crore related to the Khadakwasla Dam project, the main source of water supply to the city. The department has warned that if the outstanding amount is not paid by Monday (March 23), Pune’s water supply could be disconnected from Tuesday (March 24).

According to officials, PMC is required to pay around Rs 300 crore annually as water charges and penalties for excess usage. However, the civic body has been paying significantly less. So far in the current financial year 2025-26, PMC has paid only Rs 97.23 crore.

The department has also questioned the claim made by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram that Rs 411 crore belonging to the municipal corporation is pending with the Water Resources Department. Officials have termed this claim baseless and insisted that PMC should first clear its dues before making such assertions.

Water from the Khadakwasla project is supplied to Pune city against an approved quota of 11.60 TMC. However, the municipal corporation reportedly consumes an additional eight to eight-and-a-half TMC every year beyond the sanctioned quota. As per the rules of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA), additional charges and penalties are imposed for such excess usage.

Data provided by the department shows that PMC paid Rs 201.78 crore in water charges in 2023-24 and Rs 232.09 crore in 2024-25. This year’s payment has dropped sharply to Rs 97.23 crore so far, leading to a steep rise in pending dues.

Officials also pointed out that PMC has already used 12.84 TMC of water this year, exceeding the sanctioned quota by 1.24 TMC. Questions have also been raised about the payment of charges for this additional water usage.

Another issue highlighted by the department concerns untreated wastewater. Under the agreement with the civic body, polluted water discharged into the river must be treated before release. However, around 13 TMC of water is reportedly being discharged without treatment, resulting in additional penalties for the municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has directed the department to prioritise the recovery of pending water dues. Following these instructions, the department has issued a final notice to PMC to clear the arrears by March 23.

Officials warned that if the dues remain unpaid, the department may proceed with cutting Pune’s water supply from March 24.

The Pimpri‑Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also has water dues of over Rs 100 crore. Officials indicated that its supply could also face disruption if the pending amount is not cleared.