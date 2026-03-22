Water Dispute Deepens In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad As Civic Bodies Clash With Maha Govt Over Dues & Supply Threats

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File

Pune: A major conflict is brewing in Pune district as both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) find themselves at odds with the Maharashtra Government’s Water Resources Department over pending dues and water supply issues.

In Pune city, the long-standing dispute between the PMC and the Maharashtra State Government’s Irrigation Department has escalated. Threats of water supply disruption have prompted intervention at the highest level.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to mediate the issue in an upcoming meeting, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said.

According to available details, the PMC has alleged that it is being unfairly billed at industrial water rates despite using water only for domestic and civic purposes. According to the civic body, this has led to inflated dues, further increased by a 10% penalty on unpaid amounts.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the department has also been obstructing key civic works. He claimed that an Rs 10 crore demand has been made to allow pipeline work under the 24x7 water supply scheme near Mitramandal Chowk, with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) being withheld until payment is made.

PCMC Receives Warning

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Water Resources Department has issued a stern warning to the PCMC to clear Rs 143 crore in dues or face water supply cuts. The dues include water charges from Pawana Dam and penalties for failing to treat wastewater.

The situation is critical, as the twin city has already been facing water supply issues, with residents dependent on alternate-day water distribution for the past several years. Any disruption could worsen the crisis, especially during the summer.

The department has accused the PCMC of exceeding its sanctioned water quota and releasing untreated sewage into the river. While the PCMC has the capacity to treat 345 million litres per day (MLD), it is currently treating only 275 MLD, officials of the Water Resources Department claim.

PCMC, however, has denied any wrongdoing. Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase stated that the civic body is regularly paying its water bills and has recently cleared Rs 8.06 crore. He said the penalties are linked to sewage treatment gaps and that the corporation has received official communication regarding the dues.

Officials said Pimpri-Chinchwad draws 550 MLD of water from the Pavana Dam, which is treated and supplied across the city. The Water Resources Department maintains that untreated wastewater and excess usage are key reasons behind the penalty.

Summer Heat Raises Concerns

With both civic bodies facing pressure from the state department, the dispute has raised concerns over water security in Pune district. The outcome of the Chief Minister’s intervention is now being closely watched, as any decision could impact lakhs of residents in both cities.

Citizens are concerned about their water supply, as they generally use more water in the summer season compared to other seasons. In the past, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have always had water supply problems during summer -- especially in the months of April and May.

With reports of water disputes between PMC, PCMC and the Maharashtra Government making headlines, people are concerned about whether they will have a reliable water supply or not. Many of the citizens have raised questions on social media.