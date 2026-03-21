CM Devendra Fadnavis To Mediate Water Bill Dispute Between PMC & Maharashtra Irrigation Department In Pune

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Pune: For several years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Water Resources Department have been embroiled in a dispute over outstanding water bills of the city.

With the Maharashtra Irrigation Department recently threatening to cut off the city’s water supply, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon hold a meeting to discuss the city’s population, water availability, and the ongoing arrears issue.

The conflict stems from allegations that the Water Resources Department charges the Pune Civic Body at industrial rates, despite the city not using the water for industrial purposes. This dispute has persisted for years, with the Irrigation Department issuing annual threats to disconnect the supply.

Addressing the situation, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram stated, “PMC draws water for civic use. According to our agreement with the Irrigation Department, bills should be paid at domestic and commercial rates.”

“However, the department sends inflated bills based on industrial rates. When these remain unpaid, a 10% penalty is levied, which makes the arrears appear much higher,” said the PMC chief.

After the PMC lodged complaints with both the Water Authority and the Chief Minister, an assurance was given that a formal meeting would be held to resolve the matter.

Key Developments

- Expert Consultants via World Bank: To ensure proper water management for the city, expert consultants will be appointed with assistance from the World Bank. PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram noted that planning for this is already underway.

- ₹10 Crore Demand for Pipeline Work: Under the 24x7 Equitable Water Supply Scheme, the Irrigation Department is demanding Rs 10 crore to allow pipeline work near Mitramandal Chowk in Pune. Officials from the PMC’s Water Supply Department claim they are being blocked, with the Irrigation Department refusing to issue a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) until the demand is met.

- Work Obstruction: Commissioner Ram further alleged that the Irrigation Department has been deliberately obstructing the Pune Municipal Corporation’s work over these disputed arrears for some time.