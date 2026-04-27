Pune: Shocking Visuals Show Head-On Collision in Shirur Tehsil; Biker Seriously Injured | WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: A biker was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a car on the Nhaware–Andhalgaon road in Shirur tehsil on Sunday, police said.

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The accident occurred near a CNG facility when a Maruti Ertiga, coming from Nhaware, was turning towards the Andhalgaon side for refuelling. During the turn, the car collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and visuals have gone viral because of it. The visuals have stunned netizens as the accident appears too serious. Netizens have expressed their concerns for the two-wheeler rider while a debate is ongoing on social media about whose mistake this was.

According to available details, the injured rider was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Shirur tehsil for treatment. Officials said his condition was serious but stable. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

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Both vehicles suffered minor damage in the crash. Local residents quickly gathered at the spot and helped manage the situation until emergency assistance arrived. Traffic on the stretch was briefly affected due to the accident but was restored soon after.

Pune Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the collision.