Pune Motorcyclist Killed In Tanker Collision On Bibwewadi–Kondhwa Road | Sourced

Pune: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Saturday morning along the busy Gangadham–Bibwewadi stretch, raising fresh concerns over road safety in the area. The incident occurred around 10:30 am near Kalyan Bhel on the Bibwewadi–Kondhwa Road, a route known for heavy traffic movement.

According to police officials, a tanker bearing registration number MH 12 FZ 4346 collided with a motorcycle (MH 12 SC 8819) ridden by Sachin Alhat, a man believed to be between 35 and 40 years of age. The force of the impact left the rider critically injured and unconscious at the scene, prompting immediate response from bystanders and authorities.

Alhat was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for emergency medical treatment. However, despite efforts by doctors, he was declared dead shortly after arrival, officials confirmed.

Police have taken the tanker driver, Nilesh Laxman Pote, into custody for questioning. Both the accused and the vehicle involved have been transferred to Market Yard Police Station, where a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Officials from the traffic department stated that appropriate legal action has been initiated in the case. Authorities are also examining factors such as speed, road conditions, and possible negligence to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by commuters on Pune’s arterial roads, with residents calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved safety measures to prevent such fatal mishaps.