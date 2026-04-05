Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Seven-Year-Old Girl In Moshi | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 40-year-old man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Friday for the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in the Moshi area of Pune.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother filed a formal complaint at the police station. The accused has been identified as Ramu Kunjal Nisad (40, Moshi). The accused resides in the same locality as the victim in Shivshambho Colony.

Police have charged him under sections 64, 65, 74, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and sections 4, 6, and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police reports, the first instance of the crime took place on the evening of 2nd April 2026. The mother stated that the accused lured her daughter into his room around 8:30 PM. Once inside, he allegedly molested the child and sexually assaulted her.

The victim tried to scream for help, but the accused reportedly covered her mouth to silence her. Before letting her go, he threatened to kill her if she informed her parents about the incident, the mother alleged in the complaint.

Police reports claim that the trauma continued the following morning on 3rd April, when the accused again called the girl to his room. This time, the mother and her sister-in-law became suspicious and looked through the window. They allegedly witnessed the accused fondling the child.

Following this discovery, the family immediately approached the authorities.

Senior officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (MIDC Bhosari Division) Sudhakar Yadav and Senior Police Inspector (in charge of MIDC Bhosari Division) Ganesh Jamdar, visited the crime scene to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Police Sub-Inspector R.B. Pansare is currently leading the probe into the matter. The authorities have emphasised that they are taking the case very seriously, given the age of the victim and the gravity of the accusations.