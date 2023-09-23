Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Ayurved Hosts Model G20 Summit

(L-R) Dr Advait Menon (podium), Dr Abhijit Patil, Dr Vaibhav Dhamal, Dr Supriya Bhalerao, Sanket Gore (acting head of state, Bharat), Dr Kirti S Gupta, Dr Manasi Deshpande, Dr Rahul Kadam |

College of Ayurved, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune hosted a Model G20 Summit under the Yuvamanthan Model G20 Program. 60 student delegates of the college with roles of acting head of state, finance minister and foreign minister of 20 different G20 countries participated in the competition. They debated on the topic ‘Complete well-being physical and mental health through traditional medicine and Yoga’.

The chief guests and judges for the competition were Dr Vaibhav Dhamal, Prof Dr Supriya Bhalerao and Prof Dr Kirti S Gupta. The event was also graced by Principal Dr Abhijit Patil and vice principals of the college Dr Manasi Deshpande and Dr Rahul Kadam along with other staff members of the college.

Global health policies focused on traditional medical systems throughout the world were discussed from 9.30am to 5.30pm in three rounds of rigorous brainstorming by students. Also, as a part of social awareness, the college launched a social media campaign #AYUSHforKutumba on various social media platforms at the hands of regional passport officer Dr Arjun Deore, IFS on September 18. It aimed to promote the use of Ayurved, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy in an individual’s lifestyle to maintain health. The event was coordinated by Dr Advait Menon and student coordinators Faraz Khan, Shizra Shaikh, Sarthak Gupta, Krishna Gupta, Dhanashree Kakade and others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)